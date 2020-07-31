Earnings Analysis of iRhythm Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:IRTC): Enbridge Inc(NYSE:ENB)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. as 42.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is 37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 49.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 49.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRTC to be -82.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.16%. For the next 5 years, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on iRhythm Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 364.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -32.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.49%, where Monthly Performance is 10.36%, Quarterly performance is 21.07%, 6 Months performance is 47.23% and yearly performance percentage is 53.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 87.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.24% and Monthly Volatility of 5.35%.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enbridge Inc and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Enbridge Inc as 8.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Enbridge Inc is 7.66 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.61 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENB to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.52%. For the next 5 years, Enbridge Inc is expecting Growth of 7.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enbridge Inc, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enbridge Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.04%, where Monthly Performance is 5.85%, Quarterly performance is 4.95%, 6 Months performance is -21.96% and yearly performance percentage is -3.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.88% and Monthly Volatility of 1.97%.