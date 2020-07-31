Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Pampa Energia S.A.(NYSE:PAM): Oragenics Inc.(NYSE:OGEN)

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 231.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pampa Energia S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pampa Energia S.A. as 512.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pampa Energia S.A. is 491 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 534 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 808 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAM to be -141.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -155.21%. For the next 5 years, Pampa Energia S.A. is expecting Growth of -26.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -72.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pampa Energia S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 482.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pampa Energia S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.19%, where Monthly Performance is 6.39%, Quarterly performance is 8.14%, 6 Months performance is -18.3% and yearly performance percentage is -66.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.03% and Monthly Volatility of 5.39%.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oragenics Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oragenics Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -81.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -143.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oragenics Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.67%, where Monthly Performance is 65.75%, Quarterly performance is 165.77%, 6 Months performance is 164.19% and yearly performance percentage is 155.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 119.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.58% and Monthly Volatility of 22.39%.