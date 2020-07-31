Analysts showing optimistic trends for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS(NYSE:TKC): PotlatchDeltic Corporation(NASDAQ:PCH)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 477.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.12%, where Monthly Performance is -7.64%, Quarterly performance is 7.04%, 6 Months performance is -10.29% and yearly performance percentage is -4.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.92% and Monthly Volatility of 2.06%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PotlatchDeltic Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Corporation as 253.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PotlatchDeltic Corporation is 195 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 292.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 234.68 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCH to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -64.71%. For the next 5 years, PotlatchDeltic Corporation is expecting Growth of -5.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PotlatchDeltic Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 490 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 89.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 45.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PotlatchDeltic Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.24%, where Monthly Performance is 12.04%, Quarterly performance is 21.36%, 6 Months performance is -2% and yearly performance percentage is 15.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.20% and Monthly Volatility of 3.03%.