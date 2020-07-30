What do Analysts Say about MEDIFAST INC(NYSE:MED): Stoneridge, Inc.(NYSE:SRI)

MEDIFAST INC (MED) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 45.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MEDIFAST INC and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.8/share and a High Estimate of $1.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MEDIFAST INC as 191.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MEDIFAST INC is 188.14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 200.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 187.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MED to be 5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.88%. For the next 5 years, MEDIFAST INC is expecting Growth of 13.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MEDIFAST INC, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 286.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 37.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 66.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 73.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MEDIFAST INC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.29%, where Monthly Performance is 22.77%, Quarterly performance is 112.28%, 6 Months performance is 68.76% and yearly performance percentage is 49.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.19% and Monthly Volatility of 3.84%.

Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stoneridge, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. as 145.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stoneridge, Inc. is 129.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 162.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 203.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRI to be -118.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -96.43%. For the next 5 years, Stoneridge, Inc. is expecting Growth of 212.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -133.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stoneridge, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 239.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stoneridge, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.69%, where Monthly Performance is 8.16%, Quarterly performance is 11.19%, 6 Months performance is -20.5% and yearly performance percentage is -33.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 3.35%.