What do Analysts Say about Jagged Peak Energy Inc.(NYSE:JAG): Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)(NYSE:SMG)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. as 173.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is 151.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 194.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 138.54 Million.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) as 683.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) is 535 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 794.87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 497.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SMG to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) is expecting Growth of 4.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 454.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 44.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.14%, where Monthly Performance is 24.9%, Quarterly performance is 27.78%, 6 Months performance is 40.58% and yearly performance percentage is 57.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.