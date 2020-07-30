What are analysts Suggestions on Cirrus Logic, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRUS): Akamai Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKAM)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cirrus Logic, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 934.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cirrus Logic, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.91%, where Monthly Performance is 8.81%, Quarterly performance is -16.2%, 6 Months performance is -19.62% and yearly performance percentage is 33.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.70% and Monthly Volatility of 2.82%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Akamai Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.2/share and a High Estimate of $1.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. as 775.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is 762.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 783.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 709.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AKAM to be 9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.94%. For the next 5 years, Akamai Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Akamai Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Akamai Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.75%, where Monthly Performance is 5.42%, Quarterly performance is 13.09%, 6 Months performance is 16.7% and yearly performance percentage is 31.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.06% and Monthly Volatility of 2.68%.