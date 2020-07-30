what are Analysts report about Ulta Beauty, Inc.(NASDAQ:ULTA): Constellation Brands Inc(NYSE:STZ)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) will report its next earnings on May 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.87/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -389.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ulta Beauty, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. as 1.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. is 974.76 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.67 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ULTA to be -92%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25.33%. For the next 5 years, Ulta Beauty, Inc. is expecting Growth of 177.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -67.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ulta Beauty, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 36.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ulta Beauty, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.18%, where Monthly Performance is 2.21%, Quarterly performance is -10.23%, 6 Months performance is -25.9% and yearly performance percentage is -41.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.88% and Monthly Volatility of 3.28%.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) will report its next earnings on Jul 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Constellation Brands Inc and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.14/share and a High Estimate of $2.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Constellation Brands Inc as 2.16 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Constellation Brands Inc is 2.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STZ to be -8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.94%. For the next 5 years, Constellation Brands Inc is expecting Growth of 11.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Constellation Brands Inc, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 690.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Constellation Brands Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.18%, where Monthly Performance is 4.27%, Quarterly performance is 7.2%, 6 Months performance is -5.7% and yearly performance percentage is -9.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.80% and Monthly Volatility of 2.16%.