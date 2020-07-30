Revenue Estimates Analysis of Avis Budget Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:CAR): Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited(NYSE:TEVA)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-5.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-5.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avis Budget Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.15/share and a High Estimate of $1.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. as 1.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avis Budget Group, Inc. is 1.08 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.89 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.75 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAR to be -82.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -95.89%. For the next 5 years, Avis Budget Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 125.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -267.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avis Budget Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 51.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avis Budget Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.01%, where Monthly Performance is 20.92%, Quarterly performance is 61.53%, 6 Months performance is -18.2% and yearly performance percentage is -24.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.78% and Monthly Volatility of 7.54%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited as 3.94 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 3.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.11 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEVA to be -13.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expecting Growth of 5.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.55%, where Monthly Performance is -2.71%, Quarterly performance is 7.05%, 6 Months performance is 14.16% and yearly performance percentage is 49.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 4.07%.