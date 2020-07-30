Price Target Analysis of Phillips 66(NYSE:PSX): Align Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALGN)

Phillips 66 (PSX) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 61.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Phillips 66 as 15.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Phillips 66 is 8.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 28.52 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PSX to be -128.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -86.82%. For the next 5 years, Phillips 66 is expecting Growth of 211.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -77.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Phillips 66, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 83.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Phillips 66 currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.51%, where Monthly Performance is -4.49%, Quarterly performance is -10.78%, 6 Months performance is -31.54% and yearly performance percentage is -36.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.61% and Monthly Volatility of 4.27%.

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Align Technology, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $1.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. as 516.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Align Technology, Inc. is 452.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 665.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 607.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALGN to be -67.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.58%. For the next 5 years, Align Technology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 179.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -54.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Align Technology, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Align Technology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.58%, where Monthly Performance is 12.67%, Quarterly performance is 36.11%, 6 Months performance is 14.77% and yearly performance percentage is 47.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.97% and Monthly Volatility of 3.89%.