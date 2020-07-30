Investors Catching Stocks Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL): California Resources Corporation(NYSE:CRC)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOOGL to be -40.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.26%. For the next 5 years, Alphabet Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alphabet Inc., where 10 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alphabet Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.64%, where Monthly Performance is 9.04%, Quarterly performance is 13.51%, 6 Months performance is 4.59% and yearly performance percentage is 24.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.43%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for California Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-4.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.5/share and a High Estimate of $-4.27/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on California Resources Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)