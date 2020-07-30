Analysts showing optimistic trends for Mimecast Limited(NASDAQ:MIME): RH(NYSE:RH)

Mimecast Limited (MIME) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mimecast Limited and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MIME to be 112.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Mimecast Limited is expecting Growth of 29.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mimecast Limited, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 994.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 55.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mimecast Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.09%, where Monthly Performance is 13.82%, Quarterly performance is 16.22%, 6 Months performance is -7.92% and yearly performance percentage is -4.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.01% and Monthly Volatility of 4.10%.

RH (RH) will report its next earnings on Jun 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RH and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.59/share and a High Estimate of $3.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RH as 683.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RH is 647 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 779.93 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 697.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RH to be -0.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.98%. For the next 5 years, RH is expecting Growth of 20.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RH, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -356.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RH currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.12%, where Monthly Performance is 12.82%, Quarterly performance is 84.32%, 6 Months performance is 29.46% and yearly performance percentage is 103.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.70% and Monthly Volatility of 3.90%.