Analysts showing optimistic trends for Bank OZK(NASDAQ:OZK): PTC Inc.(NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank OZK (OZK) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bank OZK and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bank OZK as 242.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bank OZK is 227.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 249.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 245.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OZK to be -32.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.21%. For the next 5 years, Bank OZK is expecting Growth of 46.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bank OZK, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bank OZK currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.22%, where Monthly Performance is 9.53%, Quarterly performance is 7.81%, 6 Months performance is -10.5% and yearly performance percentage is -19.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.43% and Monthly Volatility of 4.31%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PTC to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.25%. For the next 5 years, PTC Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 39.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PTC Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 771.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 259.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PTC Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.24%, where Monthly Performance is 9.93%, Quarterly performance is 20.11%, 6 Months performance is 0.72% and yearly performance percentage is 21.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.74% and Monthly Volatility of 3.09%.