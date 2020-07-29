What do Analysts Say about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:TROW): PTC Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTCT)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.92/share and a High Estimate of $2.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. as 1.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is 1.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.47 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TROW to be 0.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.23%. For the next 5 years, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.12% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.76%, where Monthly Performance is 12.6%, Quarterly performance is 17.6%, 6 Months performance is 2% and yearly performance percentage is 16.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.15%.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -36.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.72/share and a High Estimate of $-0.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. as 82.78 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is 71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 101.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 78.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PTCT to be -95.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -88.76%. For the next 5 years, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.84% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 696.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -51.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -27.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.37%, where Monthly Performance is -8.98%, Quarterly performance is -10.97%, 6 Months performance is -6.97% and yearly performance percentage is 2.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.97% and Monthly Volatility of 4.68%.