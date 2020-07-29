What are analysts Suggestions on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.(NASDAQ:TNDM): InspireMD Inc.(NYSE:NSPR)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -47.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TNDM to be -700%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is expecting Growth of 103.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.57% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3658.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.77%, where Monthly Performance is 14.4%, Quarterly performance is 40.72%, 6 Months performance is 39.92% and yearly performance percentage is 58.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 65.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.04% and Monthly Volatility of 5.21%.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for InspireMD Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for InspireMD Inc. as 200 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for InspireMD Inc. is 200 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 200 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSPR to be 78%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 77.78%. For the next 5 years, InspireMD Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 72.92% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -92.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -157.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -182.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, InspireMD Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.4%, where Monthly Performance is -0.29%, Quarterly performance is -34.15%, 6 Months performance is -65.35% and yearly performance percentage is -83.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.18% and Monthly Volatility of 7.67%.