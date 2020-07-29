What are analysts Suggestions on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:HA): Intuitive Surgical, Inc.(NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-3.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.9/share and a High Estimate of $-1.48/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HA to be -402.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -214.53%. For the next 5 years, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 106.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -265.65% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.16%, where Monthly Performance is -2.59%, Quarterly performance is -3.13%, 6 Months performance is -52.25% and yearly performance percentage is -50.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.18% and Monthly Volatility of 5.90%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ISRG to be -43.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.1%. For the next 5 years, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 48.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.6% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 663.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 71.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.27%, where Monthly Performance is 23.61%, Quarterly performance is 35.01%, 6 Months performance is 19.3% and yearly performance percentage is 28.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.