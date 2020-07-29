what are Analysts report about WESCO International, Inc.(NYSE:WCC): LGI Homes, Inc.(NASDAQ:LGIH)

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WESCO International, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. as 1.9 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for WESCO International, Inc. is 1.8 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.15 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WCC to be -59.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -44.74%. For the next 5 years, WESCO International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -38.46% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WESCO International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.55%, where Monthly Performance is 18.57%, Quarterly performance is 47.42%, 6 Months performance is -23.63% and yearly performance percentage is -20.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.31% and Monthly Volatility of 4.40%.

LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LGI Homes, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.33/share and a High Estimate of $1.74/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LGIH to be -18.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.47%. For the next 5 years, LGI Homes, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.7% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 385.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LGI Homes, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.73%, where Monthly Performance is 39.9%, Quarterly performance is 105.63%, 6 Months performance is 38.49% and yearly performance percentage is 61.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 61.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.64% and Monthly Volatility of 5.23%.