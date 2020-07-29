what are Analysts report about MGM Resorts International(NYSE:MGM): ConforMIS, Inc.(NASDAQ:CFMS)

MGM Resorts International (MGM) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.99/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 568.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MGM Resorts International and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.05/share and a High Estimate of $-1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MGM Resorts International as 392.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MGM Resorts International is 137.28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 739.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGM to be -817.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -383.87%. For the next 5 years, MGM Resorts International is expecting Growth of 58.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -143.3% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 27.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MGM Resorts International currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.67%, where Monthly Performance is -1.97%, Quarterly performance is -2.53%, 6 Months performance is -50.24% and yearly performance percentage is -49.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.11% and Monthly Volatility of 5.78%.

ConforMIS, Inc. (CFMS) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ConforMIS, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ConforMIS, Inc. as 9.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ConforMIS, Inc. is 3.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFMS to be -45.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, ConforMIS, Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.91% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 747.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -44.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -165.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -70.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ConforMIS, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.85%, where Monthly Performance is -3.89%, Quarterly performance is 6.8%, 6 Months performance is -25.85% and yearly performance percentage is -71.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.83% and Monthly Volatility of 6.68%.