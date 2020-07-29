Revenue Estimates Analysis of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.(NYSE:WSM): Control4 Corporation(NASDAQ:CTRL)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) will report its next earnings on May 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.73/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. as 1.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is 1.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.37 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WSM to be 1.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.92%. For the next 5 years, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.99% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.18%, where Monthly Performance is 0.34%, Quarterly performance is 34.4%, 6 Months performance is 11.75% and yearly performance percentage is 23.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.82% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.