Revenue Estimates Analysis of Puma Biotechnology Inc(NASDAQ:PBYI): Charter Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHTR)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Puma Biotechnology Inc and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBYI to be 73.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 75%. For the next 5 years, Puma Biotechnology Inc is expecting Growth of 73.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 56.92% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -35.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -501.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -56.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Puma Biotechnology Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.58%, where Monthly Performance is -3.59%, Quarterly performance is -3.49%, 6 Months performance is 19.38% and yearly performance percentage is 6.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.98% and Monthly Volatility of 5.24%.

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.87/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -31.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Charter Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.68/share and a High Estimate of $3.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 25 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. as 11.6 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Charter Communications, Inc. is 11.37 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.77 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.35 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHTR to be 82%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 59.77%. For the next 5 years, Charter Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 64.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 68.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Charter Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.58%, where Monthly Performance is 11.77%, Quarterly performance is 12.92%, 6 Months performance is 12.43% and yearly performance percentage is 42.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.07%.