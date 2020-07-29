Revenue Estimates Analysis of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:CORE): The Stars Group Inc.(NASDAQ:TSG)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 46.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. as 4.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is 3.98 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.31 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CORE to be -40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5%. For the next 5 years, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.61% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 280.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.56%, where Monthly Performance is 8.77%, Quarterly performance is -11.36%, 6 Months performance is 5.28% and yearly performance percentage is -32.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.89% and Monthly Volatility of 3.66%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Stars Group Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Stars Group Inc. as 356.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Stars Group Inc. is 351.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 360.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 310.43 Million.