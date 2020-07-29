Price Target Analysis of Apollo Global Management, LLC(NYSE:APO): Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc(NASDAQ:AVDL)

Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management, LLC and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apollo Global Management, LLC as 501.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apollo Global Management, LLC is 493 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 510.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 520.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APO to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.56%. For the next 5 years, Apollo Global Management, LLC is expecting Growth of 36.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.04% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 28.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apollo Global Management, LLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.47%, where Monthly Performance is 12.74%, Quarterly performance is 28.34%, 6 Months performance is 2.72% and yearly performance percentage is 47.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.38% and Monthly Volatility of 3.32%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 91.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc as 7.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 6.75 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVDL to be 21.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expecting Growth of -19.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.97% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 803.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 201.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.05%, where Monthly Performance is 3.52%, Quarterly performance is -29.96%, 6 Months performance is 25.65% and yearly performance percentage is 233.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.02% and Monthly Volatility of 5.97%.