Investors Catching Stocks PRA Health Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRAH): Open Text Corporation(NASDAQ:OTEX)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $0.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. as 716.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. is 704.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 723.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 763.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRAH to be -32.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.18%. For the next 5 years, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 31.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.67% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 389.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.19%, where Monthly Performance is 12.95%, Quarterly performance is 17.94%, 6 Months performance is 2.89% and yearly performance percentage is 4.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.71% and Monthly Volatility of 2.75%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Open Text Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Open Text Corporation as 803.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Open Text Corporation is 763 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 816 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 747.22 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 532.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 42.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Open Text Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.21%, where Monthly Performance is 3.95%, Quarterly performance is 21.11%, 6 Months performance is -6.14% and yearly performance percentage is 1.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.34% and Monthly Volatility of 1.75%.