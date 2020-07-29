Investors Catching Stocks Emerge Energy Services LP(NYSE:EMES): Eastman Kodak Company(NYSE:KODK)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eastman Kodak Company and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 851.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -63.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eastman Kodak Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 260.91%, where Monthly Performance is 245.22%, Quarterly performance is 246.72%, 6 Months performance is 123.03% and yearly performance percentage is 233.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 70.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 26.50% and Monthly Volatility of 10.41%.