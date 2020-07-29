Earnings Analysis of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:EYES): Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -39%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.41/share and a High Estimate of $-0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. as 240 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is 240 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 240 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.28 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 986.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -172.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -316.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -465.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.57%, where Monthly Performance is -7.28%, Quarterly performance is -51.65%, 6 Months performance is -81.3% and yearly performance percentage is -86.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -84.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.54% and Monthly Volatility of 7.52%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AJRD to be 31.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.73% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 726.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.9%, where Monthly Performance is 9.85%, Quarterly performance is 1.09%, 6 Months performance is -19.87% and yearly performance percentage is -1.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.84% and Monthly Volatility of 3.37%.