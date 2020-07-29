Earnings Analysis of GMS Inc.(NYSE:GMS): Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.(NYSE:FCAU)

GMS Inc. (GMS) will report its next earnings on Jun 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GMS Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $0.93/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GMS to be -6.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, GMS Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.75% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 350.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GMS Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.68%, where Monthly Performance is -0.26%, Quarterly performance is 33.31%, 6 Months performance is -16.72% and yearly performance percentage is 2.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.59% and Monthly Volatility of 4.11%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.59/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as 17.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is 12.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.34 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 29.87 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FCAU to be -433.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is expecting Growth of 278.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -120.66% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.53%, where Monthly Performance is 12.31%, Quarterly performance is 28.07%, 6 Months performance is -18.22% and yearly performance percentage is -20.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.53% and Monthly Volatility of 2.12%.