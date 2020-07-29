Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Red Rock Resorts, Inc.(NASDAQ:RRR): Frontline Ltd.(NYSE:FRO)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-2.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1311.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.2/share and a High Estimate of $-0.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. as 61.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is 39.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 99.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 482.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RRR to be -938.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -333.33%. For the next 5 years, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is expecting Growth of 91.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1611.11% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -35.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.17%, where Monthly Performance is 7.32%, Quarterly performance is 6.69%, 6 Months performance is -55.96% and yearly performance percentage is -48.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.37% and Monthly Volatility of 7.44%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) will report its next earnings on May 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Frontline Ltd. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.95/share and a High Estimate of $1.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Frontline Ltd. as 349.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Frontline Ltd. is 315 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 445.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 102.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRO to be 4800%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 383.33%. For the next 5 years, Frontline Ltd. is expecting Growth of 46.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.24% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Frontline Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.74%, where Monthly Performance is 13.14%, Quarterly performance is -24.36%, 6 Months performance is -22.73% and yearly performance percentage is 3.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.59% and Monthly Volatility of 3.82%.