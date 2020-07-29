Comprehensive Stock Analysis of ITT Inc.(NYSE:ITT): Ocean Rig UDW Inc.(NASDAQ:ORIG)

ITT Inc. (ITT) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ITT Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ITT Inc. as 516.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ITT Inc. is 489.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 531.83 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 719.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ITT to be -61.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.9%. For the next 5 years, ITT Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.28% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 633.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ITT Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.42%, where Monthly Performance is 3.39%, Quarterly performance is 12.16%, 6 Months performance is -16.8% and yearly performance percentage is -6.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.03% and Monthly Volatility of 2.42%.