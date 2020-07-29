Analysts showing optimistic trends for Hasbro, Inc.(NASDAQ:HAS): Southwestern Energy Company(NYSE:SWN)

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -91.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hasbro, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. as 1.75 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. is 1.55 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.9 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.58 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAS to be -10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.48%. For the next 5 years, Hasbro, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.97% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hasbro, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.14%, where Monthly Performance is 2.55%, Quarterly performance is -7%, 6 Months performance is -31.03% and yearly performance percentage is -42.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.02% and Monthly Volatility of 3.31%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Southwestern Energy Company and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Southwestern Energy Company as 560.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Southwestern Energy Company is 356.68 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 642.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 667 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWN to be -150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -87.5%. For the next 5 years, Southwestern Energy Company is expecting Growth of 131.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -62.3% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -44.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Southwestern Energy Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.3%, where Monthly Performance is 4.17%, Quarterly performance is -15.54%, 6 Months performance is 50.6% and yearly performance percentage is 30.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.18% and Monthly Volatility of 6.70%.