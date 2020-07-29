Analysts showing optimistic trends for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:CBAY): MAG Silver Corporation(NYSE:MAG)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CBAY to be 31.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 42.11%. For the next 5 years, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expecting Growth of -5.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.3% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -42.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.54%, where Monthly Performance is 1.06%, Quarterly performance is 111.11%, 6 Months performance is 95.37% and yearly performance percentage is -38.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 93.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.47% and Monthly Volatility of 7.49%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, MAG Silver Corporation is expecting Growth of 296.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -180% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 747.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 59.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MAG Silver Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.66%, where Monthly Performance is 29.8%, Quarterly performance is 42.17%, 6 Months performance is 63.43% and yearly performance percentage is 45.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.04% and Monthly Volatility of 4.57%.