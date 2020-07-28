Worth Watching Stocks Papa John’s International, Inc.(NASDAQ:PZZA): Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated(NYSE:DBD)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -61.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Papa John’s International, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. as 468.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. is 436 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 488.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 399.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PZZA to be 42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.05%. For the next 5 years, Papa John’s International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 66.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.55% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 788.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2859.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 50.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Papa John’s International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.14%, where Monthly Performance is 13.33%, Quarterly performance is 33.39%, 6 Months performance is 45.29% and yearly performance percentage is 101.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.84%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DBD to be -166.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 233.33%. For the next 5 years, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expecting Growth of 4333.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 121.43% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 59.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.81%, where Monthly Performance is 10.31%, Quarterly performance is 51.06%, 6 Months performance is -37.67% and yearly performance percentage is -53.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.10% and Monthly Volatility of 7.65%.