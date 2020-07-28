What do Analysts Say about Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.(NASDAQ:OCUL): Himax Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:HIMX)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. as 1.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is 1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 650 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OCUL to be 43.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 42.22%. For the next 5 years, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 70.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 32.95% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 984.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -110%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -187.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.62%, where Monthly Performance is -3.31%, Quarterly performance is 49.47%, 6 Months performance is 96.74% and yearly performance percentage is 74.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 114.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.51% and Monthly Volatility of 6.38%.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Himax Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Himax Technologies, Inc. as 179 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Himax Technologies, Inc. is 175 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 187 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 169.08 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Himax Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.52%, where Monthly Performance is 16.36%, Quarterly performance is 14.97%, 6 Months performance is 4.07% and yearly performance percentage is 19.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.30% and Monthly Volatility of 7.18%.