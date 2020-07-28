What do Analysts Say about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:KTOS): Akamai Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKAM)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KTOS to be -37.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.11%. For the next 5 years, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 37.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.71% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 275.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16%, where Monthly Performance is 12.39%, Quarterly performance is 24.82%, 6 Months performance is -1.89% and yearly performance percentage is -24.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.74% and Monthly Volatility of 5.09%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Akamai Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.18/share and a High Estimate of $1.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. as 767.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is 756.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 784.24 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 705.07 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AKAM to be 14%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.09%. For the next 5 years, Akamai Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.24% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Akamai Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.51%, where Monthly Performance is 11.43%, Quarterly performance is 11.24%, 6 Months performance is 21.67% and yearly performance percentage is 36.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.