What are analysts Suggestions on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras(NYSE:PBR-A): Potbelly Corporation(NASDAQ:PBPB)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR-A) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-1.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.73/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2883.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras as 10.93 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is 10.5 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.51 Billion.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.98%, where Monthly Performance is 12.3%, Quarterly performance is 54.79%, 6 Months performance is -32.13% and yearly performance percentage is -32.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.65% and Monthly Volatility of 3.47%.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) will report its next earnings on May 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -39.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Potbelly Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.54/share and a High Estimate of $-0.35/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBPB to be -2200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -975%. For the next 5 years, Potbelly Corporation is expecting Growth of 58.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1010% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 549.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -28.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -34%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Potbelly Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 24.31%, where Monthly Performance is 24.31%, Quarterly performance is -11.15%, 6 Months performance is -32.75% and yearly performance percentage is -38.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.44% and Monthly Volatility of 7.35%.