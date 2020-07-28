What are analysts Suggestions on Gilead Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GILD): Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.(NYSE:SWK)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gilead Sciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.13/share and a High Estimate of $1.92/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. as 5.33 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. is 4.73 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.7 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.68 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GILD to be -17%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.14%. For the next 5 years, Gilead Sciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.3% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 12.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gilead Sciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.53%, where Monthly Performance is -1.26%, Quarterly performance is -6.71%, 6 Months performance is 16.78% and yearly performance percentage is 11.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.12% and Monthly Volatility of 2.23%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $1.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. as 3.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is 2.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWK to be -52.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.8%. For the next 5 years, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.76% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.55%, where Monthly Performance is 16.24%, Quarterly performance is 39.8%, 6 Months performance is -2.91% and yearly performance percentage is 3.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.45% and Monthly Volatility of 2.73%.