what are Analysts report about Unum Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:UMRX): Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATXI)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UMRX to be 38.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 92.31%. For the next 5 years, Unum Therapeutics Inc. is expecting Growth of 61.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 54.81% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -83.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -101.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Unum Therapeutics Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14%, where Monthly Performance is 433.61%, Quarterly performance is 545%, 6 Months performance is 163.29% and yearly performance percentage is 25.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 258.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.88% and Monthly Volatility of 33.26%.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 52.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATXI to be 76.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 118.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 64.24% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 64.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -140.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -165.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.55%, where Monthly Performance is -5.66%, Quarterly performance is 16.8%, 6 Months performance is 9.72% and yearly performance percentage is 71.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 4.88%.