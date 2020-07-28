what are Analysts report about NetApp, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTAP): Entravision Communications Corporation(NYSE:EVC)

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) will report its next earnings on Aug 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NetApp, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NetApp, Inc. as 1.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NetApp, Inc. is 1.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.24 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTAP to be -36.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.44%. For the next 5 years, NetApp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.78% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 170.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 42.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NetApp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.35%, where Monthly Performance is 5.4%, Quarterly performance is 3.26%, 6 Months performance is -24.19% and yearly performance percentage is -25.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Entravision Communications Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Entravision Communications Corporation as 45.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Entravision Communications Corporation is 45.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 45.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVC to be -257.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 57.14%. For the next 5 years, Entravision Communications Corporation is expecting Growth of 101.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -440% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 496.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Entravision Communications Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.74%, where Monthly Performance is -9.87%, Quarterly performance is -6.8%, 6 Months performance is -31.16% and yearly performance percentage is -58.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.97% and Monthly Volatility of 5.85%.