What are Analysts opinions on Mimecast Limited(NASDAQ:MIME): Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited(NYSE:TEVA)

Mimecast Limited (MIME) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mimecast Limited and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MIME to be 112.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Mimecast Limited is expecting Growth of 29.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 992.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mimecast Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.3%, where Monthly Performance is 0.3%, Quarterly performance is 13.18%, 6 Months performance is -11.26% and yearly performance percentage is -14.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.92% and Monthly Volatility of 4.24%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited as 3.95 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 3.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEVA to be -15%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expecting Growth of 5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.92% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.26%, where Monthly Performance is -9.34%, Quarterly performance is 7.74%, 6 Months performance is 14.02% and yearly performance percentage is 53.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.38% and Monthly Volatility of 4.00%.