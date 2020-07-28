Stock’s Earning Overview for Carnival Corporation(NYSE:CCL): Benchmark Electronics, Inc.(NYSE:BHE)

Carnival Corporation (CCL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-3.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -46%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.6/share and a High Estimate of $-1.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCL to be -181.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -422.58%. For the next 5 years, Carnival Corporation is expecting Growth of 59.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -264.32% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 52.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carnival Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.33%, where Monthly Performance is -14.06%, Quarterly performance is 5.93%, 6 Months performance is -69.63% and yearly performance percentage is -70.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -72.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.03% and Monthly Volatility of 7.45%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. as 474.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. is 472 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 477 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 601.6 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 237.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.33%, where Monthly Performance is -0.29%, Quarterly performance is -4.94%, 6 Months performance is -42.47% and yearly performance percentage is -24.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.36% and Monthly Volatility of 3.34%.