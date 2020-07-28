Revenue Estimates Analysis of TerraForm Power, Inc.(NASDAQ:TERP): One Horizon Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:OHGI)

TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -380%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TerraForm Power, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TERP to be -200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 84%. For the next 5 years, TerraForm Power, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.33% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 852.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TerraForm Power, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.22%, where Monthly Performance is 8.67%, Quarterly performance is 17.31%, 6 Months performance is 16.83% and yearly performance percentage is 31.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.88% and Monthly Volatility of 2.81%.