Revenue Estimates Analysis of RPM International Inc.(NYSE:RPM): Revlon, Inc.(NYSE:REV)

RPM International Inc. (RPM) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RPM International Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.8/share and a High Estimate of $1.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RPM International Inc. as 1.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RPM International Inc. is 1.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPM to be -7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.58%. For the next 5 years, RPM International Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.75% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 664.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RPM International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.39%, where Monthly Performance is 9.28%, Quarterly performance is 20.61%, 6 Months performance is 12.62% and yearly performance percentage is 20.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.24% and Monthly Volatility of 2.50%.

Revlon, Inc. (REV) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Revlon, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.04/share and a High Estimate of $-1.04/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for REV to be -5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.21%. For the next 5 years, Revlon, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.82% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 171.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Revlon, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.58%, where Monthly Performance is -34.7%, Quarterly performance is -41.45%, 6 Months performance is -69.26% and yearly performance percentage is -67.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.09% and Monthly Volatility of 6.26%.