Revenue Estimates Analysis of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.(NASDAQ:FOMX): Coherent, Inc.(NASDAQ:COHR)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.45/share and a High Estimate of $-0.45/share.

Coherent, Inc. (COHR) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Coherent, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COHR to be -90.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.25%. For the next 5 years, Coherent, Inc. is expecting Growth of 136.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.43% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 176.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -20.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -34.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Coherent, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.9%, where Monthly Performance is 5%, Quarterly performance is 11.78%, 6 Months performance is -8.6% and yearly performance percentage is -4.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.70% and Monthly Volatility of 4.09%.