Revenue Estimates Analysis of Edge Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:EDGE): Blueprint Medicines Corporation(NASDAQ:BPMC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Edge Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.35/share and a High Estimate of $-2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BPMC to be -2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 173.06%. For the next 5 years, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is expecting Growth of -61.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 48.01% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 639.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -46.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -65.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -77.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Blueprint Medicines Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.4%, where Monthly Performance is -4.31%, Quarterly performance is 6.85%, 6 Months performance is 15.82% and yearly performance percentage is -24.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.65% and Monthly Volatility of 3.86%.