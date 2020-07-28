Price Target Analysis of Shire plc(NASDAQ:SHPG): MEDIFAST INC(NYSE:MED)

MEDIFAST INC (MED) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 45.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MEDIFAST INC and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.8/share and a High Estimate of $1.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MEDIFAST INC as 191.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MEDIFAST INC is 188.14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 200.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 187.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MED to be 5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.88%. For the next 5 years, MEDIFAST INC is expecting Growth of 13.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.96% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 288.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 37.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 66.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 73.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MEDIFAST INC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.12%, where Monthly Performance is 27.03%, Quarterly performance is 128.45%, 6 Months performance is 65.92% and yearly performance percentage is 45.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 51.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.62% and Monthly Volatility of 3.97%.