Price Target Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:ABEO): Johnson & Johnson(NYSE:JNJ)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -116.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ABEO to be 65.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 48.57%. For the next 5 years, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.46% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -60.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -82.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.18%, where Monthly Performance is 3.4%, Quarterly performance is 20.16%, 6 Months performance is 27.73% and yearly performance percentage is -4.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.26% and Monthly Volatility of 7.04%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will report its next earnings on Jul 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.79/share and a High Estimate of $2.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Johnson & Johnson as 20.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Johnson & Johnson is 19.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.73 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JNJ to be -6.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.06%. For the next 5 years, Johnson & Johnson is expecting Growth of 14.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.56% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Johnson & Johnson currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.62%, where Monthly Performance is 5.38%, Quarterly performance is -4.61%, 6 Months performance is -1.06% and yearly performance percentage is 12.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.61% and Monthly Volatility of 1.62%.