Most Recent analysts Ratings: FTI Consulting, Inc.(NYSE:FCN): Owens & Minor, Inc.(NYSE:OMI)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -0.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FTI Consulting, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. as 563.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FTI Consulting, Inc. is 549 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 577.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 606.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FCN to be -41.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.5%. For the next 5 years, FTI Consulting, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.48% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 529.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FTI Consulting, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.15%, where Monthly Performance is 8.06%, Quarterly performance is -17.75%, 6 Months performance is -4.34% and yearly performance percentage is 10.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.10%.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Owens & Minor, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Owens & Minor, Inc. as 1.92 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Owens & Minor, Inc. is 1.75 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.48 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMI to be 90%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 77.27%. For the next 5 years, Owens & Minor, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 92.86% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Owens & Minor, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 95.97%, where Monthly Performance is 111.13%, Quarterly performance is 99.74%, 6 Months performance is 136.47% and yearly performance percentage is 482.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 200.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.59% and Monthly Volatility of 8.01%.