Most Recent analysts Ratings: ANSYS, Inc.(NASDAQ:ANSS): T-Mobile US, Inc.(NASDAQ:TMUS)

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ANSYS, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.08/share and a High Estimate of $1.26/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANSS to be -28%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, ANSYS, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.42% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 499.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 63.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ANSYS, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.89%, where Monthly Performance is 4.52%, Quarterly performance is 14.19%, 6 Months performance is 10.89% and yearly performance percentage is 40.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.75%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. as 17.58 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for T-Mobile US, Inc. is 15.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.83 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.98 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TMUS to be -72.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -71.55%. For the next 5 years, T-Mobile US, Inc. is expecting Growth of 109.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -67.66% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 46.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, T-Mobile US, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.49%, where Monthly Performance is -4.15%, Quarterly performance is 16.18%, 6 Months performance is 30.85% and yearly performance percentage is 25.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 34.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.88%.