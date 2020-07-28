Most Recent analysts Ratings: Albemarle Corporation(NYSE:ALB): Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:RTTR)

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Albemarle Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Albemarle Corporation as 709.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Albemarle Corporation is 648 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 744.93 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 892.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALB to be -53.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -56.86%. For the next 5 years, Albemarle Corporation is expecting Growth of 25.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.87% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Albemarle Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.45%, where Monthly Performance is 16%, Quarterly performance is 37.8%, 6 Months performance is 8.66% and yearly performance percentage is 15.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.15% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.

