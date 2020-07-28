Investors Catching Stocks Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SGYP): Lowe’s Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) will report its next earnings on Aug 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.23/share and a High Estimate of $3.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. as 23.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is 21.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 25.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.99 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LOW to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.55%. For the next 5 years, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.83% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 207.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.48%, where Monthly Performance is 13.17%, Quarterly performance is 46.24%, 6 Months performance is 24.52% and yearly performance percentage is 44.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.07% and Monthly Volatility of 2.24%.