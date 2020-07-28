Investors Catching Stocks: Quad Graphics, Inc(NYSE:QUAD): CDW Corporation(NASDAQ:CDW)

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quad Graphics, Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 326.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quad Graphics, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.32%, where Monthly Performance is -0.96%, Quarterly performance is 0.98%, 6 Months performance is -32.17% and yearly performance percentage is -62.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.66% and Monthly Volatility of 7.07%.

CDW Corporation (CDW) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CDW Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CDW Corporation as 4.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CDW Corporation is 4.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.74 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.63 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDW to be -16.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.47%. For the next 5 years, CDW Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.82% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 945.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 80.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CDW Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.59%, where Monthly Performance is 3.43%, Quarterly performance is 9.43%, 6 Months performance is -13.12% and yearly performance percentage is 1.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.70% and Monthly Volatility of 2.79%.