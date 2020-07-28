Investors Catching Stocks: DocuSign, Inc.(NASDAQ:DOCU): Two Harbors Investments Corp(NYSE:TWO)

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) will report its next earnings on Jun 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DocuSign, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOCU to be 600%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, DocuSign, Inc. is expecting Growth of 64.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 48.39% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 235.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DocuSign, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.83%, where Monthly Performance is 16.55%, Quarterly performance is 81.31%, 6 Months performance is 169.71% and yearly performance percentage is 258.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 164.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.24% and Monthly Volatility of 5.72%.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Two Harbors Investments Corp and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Two Harbors Investments Corp as 44.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Two Harbors Investments Corp is 18.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 64.57 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWO to be -71.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Two Harbors Investments Corp is expecting Growth of 11.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.47% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Two Harbors Investments Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.29%, where Monthly Performance is 1.33%, Quarterly performance is 24.19%, 6 Months performance is -64.66% and yearly performance percentage is -60.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.02% and Monthly Volatility of 4.91%.